JLL Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Industrial Campus in North Atlanta

The asset is situated on 23 acres at 120 Interstate NW, less than one mile from the Interstate 75-285 interchange and 23 miles north of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated the $38.5 million sale of a four-building, 281,677-square-foot industrial campus in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. The property was 87 percent leased to 36 tenants at the time of sale. The asset is situated on 23 acres at 120 Interstate NW, less than one mile from the Interstate 75-285 interchange and 23 miles north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The buildings feature 14- to 18-foot clear heights, new roofs, 34 dock-high doors and 39 grade-level roll ups. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette and Crosby Taylor of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Ardent Cos., Taconic Capital Advisors and Axonic Capital, in the transaction. Albany Road Real Estate acquired the property through its Albany Road Fund III.