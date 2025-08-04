JLL Negotiates $39M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Neighborhood

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $39 million sale of 12th & James, a 214-unit luxury apartment complex in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. While all units will be dedicated to long-term affordable housing under the new ownership, half of the apartments will be specifically reserved for families earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). An agreement with the Atlanta Urban Development Corp. ensures the units will remain affordable for at least 25 years.

Situated along 1212 James Jackson Parkway NW, the complex was originally built in 2002 and features 189 partially renovated units and 25 original apartments spanning one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The partially renovated units include upgrades such as white cabinetry, new countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats and smart home features. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen and an off-leash dog park.

John Weber, Peter Yorck, Nick Brown and Dean Shoham of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, Aspen Square Management, in the transaction. The buyer was EQ Housing Advisors Inc., who partnered with Atlantica Properties to convert the property into long-term affordable housing.