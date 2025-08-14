JLL Negotiates $40M Sale of Shopping Center in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $40 million sale of a 219,848-square-foot shopping center in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. Golden Acres Shopping Center was 83 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer ShopRite serving as the anchor. Other tenants include Shoppers World, Unique Thrift Store and Wendy’s. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Kavaler and Joseph Lopresti represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Agus Holdings and Treeco.