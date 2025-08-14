Thursday, August 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Negotiates $40M Sale of Shopping Center in South Plainfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $40 million sale of a 219,848-square-foot shopping center in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. Golden Acres Shopping Center was 83 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer ShopRite serving as the anchor. Other tenants include Shoppers World, Unique Thrift Store and Wendy’s. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Kavaler and Joseph Lopresti represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Agus Holdings and Treeco.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 682,491 SF...

Greystar, Merrimack College Top Off Two Student Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $82.4M Sale of...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 55,598 SF Medical Outpatient...

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 221-Bed Student Housing...

FNRP Opens 22,000 SF Ross Dress for Less...

Levin Johnston Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Manteca Golf...

PSRS Secures $7.5M Refinancing for Office, Retail Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 39,300 SF Medical Office...