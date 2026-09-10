JLL Negotiates $41.2M Sale of Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $41.2 million sale of Stanley Marketplace, a 102,125-square-foot adaptive reuse retail development located in Aurora. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL represented the seller, Westfield Co., in the transaction. Leon McBroom and William Haass, also of JLL, secured a five-year, $27.3 million acquisition loan through a regional bank on behalf of the buyer, Magnetic Capital.

Originally constructed in 1954 as an ejection seat manufacturing facility, the redeveloped retail property is currently 98 percent leased to a mix of 54 tenants including Denver Biscuit Co., Rosenburg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, Local Drive and Bounce Gymnastics.