JLL Negotiates $43M Sale of Distribution Center Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Westpoint II spans 507,600 square feet and is fully leased to Deckers Outdoors Corp.

MOORESVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $43 million sale of Westpoint II, a 507,600-square-foot distribution center in the Indianapolis-area community of Mooresville. Deckers Outdoors Corp. (NYSE: DECK), a lifestyle and footwear retailer, fully occupies the facility. Completed this year, the building features a clear height of 36 feet and 50 dock-high doors. It is situated within Westpoint Business Park, a 550-acre development that will feature more than 9 million square feet of Class A industrial product upon full buildout. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt and Brian Seitz of JLL represented the seller, Ambrose Property Group LLC. Cambridge Holdings was the buyer.