JLL Negotiates $44.8M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Power Center in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Monroe Marketplace has had an average occupancy rate of 92 percent over the last five years.

SELINSGROVE, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $44.8 million sale of Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail power center in Selinsgrove, about 170 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Giant Food Stores anchors the property, and other soft goods retailers include T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Old Navy, PetSmart and Ulta Beauty. Restaurant users include Longhorn Steakhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the transaction. Acadia Realty Trust purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.