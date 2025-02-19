Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Residents of Water Tower Apartments have direct access to the 28-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — JLL has negotiated the $45.4 million sale of Water Tower Apartments, a luxury multifamily community located at 1000 Water Tower Circle in Greenville. Built in 2024, the 233-unit property is situated with direct access to the 28-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail. Hathaway Cos. purchased Water Tower Apartments from Urban Realty Partners.

John Gavigan, John Mikels and Chase Monroe of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Brad Woolard and Taylor Allison of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

Water Tower Apartments features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 741 square feet in size. The property was 10 percent occupied at the time of sale as the previous owner received its certificate of occupancy (CO) in December 2024.

You may also like

Duracell Selects Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for...

Digiacomo Group, JLL Arrange $25.8M Sale-Leaseback of Cold...

Kirkland Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Crown Pointe Apartments...

Cresa Secures Sale of 30,000 SF Vacant Office...

James Campbell Co. Acquires 663,882 SF Industrial Park...

Worth & Associates Buys 99,263 SF Office Building...

JLL Brokers Sale of 93,578 SF Office Building...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 14,812 SF Retail Strip...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Shopping...