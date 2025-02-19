JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — JLL has negotiated the $45.4 million sale of Water Tower Apartments, a luxury multifamily community located at 1000 Water Tower Circle in Greenville. Built in 2024, the 233-unit property is situated with direct access to the 28-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail. Hathaway Cos. purchased Water Tower Apartments from Urban Realty Partners.

John Gavigan, John Mikels and Chase Monroe of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Brad Woolard and Taylor Allison of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

Water Tower Apartments features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 741 square feet in size. The property was 10 percent occupied at the time of sale as the previous owner received its certificate of occupancy (CO) in December 2024.