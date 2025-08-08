Friday, August 8, 2025
Paradise Esplanade, a 58,727-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located in Paradise, Nev., recently sold for $46.7 million.
JLL Negotiates $46.4M Sale of Paradise Esplanade Retail Center Near Las Vegas

by Amy Works

PARADISE, NEV. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $46.4 million sale of Paradise Esplanade, a 58,727-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located in Paradise, roughly 11 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip and adjacent to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. CVS Pharmacy and Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar anchor the two-building property, which was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Daniel Tyner and Gleb Lvovich of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the private seller in the transaction. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private family office.

