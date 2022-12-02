JLL Negotiates $46M Sale of Pittsburgh Shopping Center

PITTSBURGH — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $46 million sale of The Mall at Robinson, an 874,553-square-foot shopping center in Pittsburgh. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and a space formerly occupied by Sears anchor the retail center, which was 92.1 percent leased at the time of sale. Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the property from an entity doing business as QIC US Management Inc. David Monahan, Claudia Steeb, Cameron Pittman and Emerson Pierce of JLL brokered the sale.