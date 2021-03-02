JLL Negotiates $5.5M Sale of Memory Care Facility in Suburban Minneapolis

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $5.5 million sale of Olive Branch Estates in Chanhassen, a suburb of Minneapolis. The 24-unit, 28-bed memory care facility was constructed in 2015. The one-story property sits on 4.6 acres. John Klement of JLL represented the seller, a private owner and operator. The buyer, a limited liability company, has retained Elysian Senior Homes to operate the community. The sales price represents a cap rate of 8.75 percent.