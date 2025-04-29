Tuesday, April 29, 2025
JLL Negotiates 50,498 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated a 50,498-square-foot office lease at Westgate II in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The tenant is McDermott, a provider of engineering and construction services for the energy industry. The space features 162 workstations, 66 offices, two breakrooms, 10 conference rooms, a wellness room, coffee coves and collaboration spaces. Tyler Garrett and Christian Canion of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Steve Hesse, also with JLL, represented McDermott.

