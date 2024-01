NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 5,084-square-foot office lease at 76 Trinity Place, a 26-story building in Manhattan’s Financial District that was completed in 2022. The lease term is five years. John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher of JLL represented the landlord, Trinity Church Wall Street, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Szczapa, Ed DiTolla and Finley Burger, also with JLL, represented the tenant, Boston-based financial technology company Lendbuzz.