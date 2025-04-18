JLL Negotiates $50M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Nashville’s Music Row District

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has facilitated the $50 million sale of Edgehill Village, a 58,468-square-foot mixed-use property located in Nashville’s Music Row district.

Originally built in 1920 and 1934 and renovated in 2016, the property comprises 2.4 acres of retail and office space. Tenants at the property include Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Barcelona, Consider the Wldflwrs, Warby Parker and Vow’d.

Brad Buchanan and Jim Hamilton of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, Charlotte-based Asana Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.