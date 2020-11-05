REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $50M Sale of Office Building in Morristown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

44-Whippany-Road-Morristown-New-Jersey

The office building located at 44 Whippany Road in Morristown, New Jersey totals 232,000 square feet.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $50 million sale of a 232,000-square-foot office building located at 44 Whippany Road in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. The property spans 20 acres and features a fitness center, café, outdoor patio and picnic area and access to walking trails. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Steve Simonelli and Michael Oliver of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Marcus Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Liberty Properties LLC. The three-story building also recently underwent an $18 million capital improvement program.

