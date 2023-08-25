JLL Negotiates 523,260 SF Industrial Lease at DFW Park 161 in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated a 523,260-square-foot industrial lease at DFW Park 161, a 197-acre development in Irving. The tenant, auto parts provider LKQ, will space at Logistics Center 12, a 707,940-square-foot building that features 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays and 190-foot truck court depths. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of JLL represented the landlord, a joint venture between Dallas-based Perot Development Co. and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Jacob Bobek and Tim Vogds of CBRE represented LKQ.