As the newest tenant at DFW Park 161, LKQ joins tenants such as Amazon, Pitney Bowes and Life Science Logistics.
JLL Negotiates 523,260 SF Industrial Lease at DFW Park 161 in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated a 523,260-square-foot industrial lease at DFW Park 161, a 197-acre development in Irving. The tenant, auto parts provider LKQ, will space at Logistics Center 12, a 707,940-square-foot building that features 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays and 190-foot truck court depths. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of JLL represented the landlord, a joint venture between Dallas-based Perot Development Co. and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Jacob Bobek and Tim Vogds of CBRE represented LKQ.

