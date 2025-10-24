Friday, October 24, 2025
JLL Negotiates $53.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Edgewater, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EDGEWATER, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $53.2 million sale of Edgewater Towne Center, a mixed-use property located about 10 miles outside of New York City. Built on 14 acres in 2000, Edgewater Towne Center comprises 76,525 square feet of retail space and 64 market-rate apartments. Anchored by Whole Foods Market, the retail portion was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Club Pilates, Amazon One Medical, Bond Vet and Pure Barre. The residential component of the building was 94 percent occupied at closing. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn and J.B. Bruno of JLL represented the seller, Site Centers Corp., in the transaction and procured the local private buyer.

