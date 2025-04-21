JLL Negotiates $53.8M Sale of Distribution Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $53.8 million sale of Imeson Commerce Center, a newly constructed, 422,136-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville. Situated within Imeson Industrial Park near Jacksonville International Airport, the rear-load building features 36-foot clear heights, 81 dock-high doors, 260 car parking spaces and 180 trailer parking spaces.

The facility is fully leased to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, North America’s largest intermodal trucking provider, with 103,000 square feet of the property providing air-conditioned warehouse space.

Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Taylor Osborne and David Orta Jr. of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the sellers, North Signal Capital and Fox Capital Partners, in the transaction. CIP Real Estate was the buyer.