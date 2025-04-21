Monday, April 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Imeson Commerce Center, a newly constructed, 422,136-square-foot distribution center, is situated within the larger Imeson Industrial Park complex in Jacksonville.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Negotiates $53.8M Sale of Distribution Center in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $53.8 million sale of Imeson Commerce Center, a newly constructed, 422,136-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville. Situated within Imeson Industrial Park near Jacksonville International Airport, the rear-load building features 36-foot clear heights, 81 dock-high doors, 260 car parking spaces and 180 trailer parking spaces.

The facility is fully leased to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, North America’s largest intermodal trucking provider, with 103,000 square feet of the property providing air-conditioned warehouse space.

Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Taylor Osborne and David Orta Jr. of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the sellers, North Signal Capital and Fox Capital Partners, in the transaction. CIP Real Estate was the buyer.

You may also like

Mesa West Capital Originates $134M Loan for Student...

Thorofare Capital Funds $74M Bridge Loan for Refinancing...

Pealmark Provides Mezzanine Loan for 311-Unit Multifamily Property...

Avison Young Arranges $16M Sale of North Miami...

Vigavi Realty to Develop 556,800 SF Industrial Project...

Presidio Bay Ventures, Artemis Real Estate Buy 121-Unit...

Sword Industrial Partners Purchases 121,816 SF Expo Centre...

NAI Capital Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Office Building...

Newmark Arranges $3.4M Sale of Office Building in...