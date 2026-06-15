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Oracle Crossing, a 265,530-square-foot retail center located in Oro Valley, Ariz., was purchased for $53.8 million by two entities doing business as Oracle Station LLC and Oracle Station I LLC.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

JLL Negotiates $53.8M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center Near Tucson

by Amy Works

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $53.8 million sale of Oracle Crossing, a 265,530-square-foot retail center located in Oro Valley, approximately six miles northwest of Tucson. Patrick Dempsey and Ross Jorgensen of JLL represented the sellers, entities doing business as Oracle Crossings LLC and Oracle and Magee LLC, in the transaction. The buyers were two entities doing business as Oracle Station LLC and Oracle Station I LLC.

Built in 2006, Oracle Station spans 30 acres and is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. Other tenants at the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, include Kohl’s, El Charro Café, Pacific Dental, Dunkin’ Donuts, Carbon Health, Brake Max, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Smashburger. The property also features eight separate outparcels.

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