JLL Negotiates $53M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $53 million sale of a mixed-use development site in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District. The site at 75–83 Nassau St. offers approximately 275,000 square feet of permitted zoning floor area, including 225,000 square feet of residential space that could yield as many as 265 units. Andrew Scandalios, Ethan Stanton, Jonathan Hageman and Michael Mazzara of JLL represented the seller, New York-based investment firm Lexin Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Fulltime Management and Montgomery Street Partners, plans to develop a residential building with ground-floor retail and second-floor commercial space.

