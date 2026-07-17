Friday, July 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Negotiates $54.3M Sale of Retail Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $54.3 million sale of The Village at Bridgewater Commons, a 92,461-square-foot retail center in Central New Jersey. A Summit Health medical facility anchors the 12.5-acre, open-air center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster with a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.4 years. Other tenants include Starbucks, Shake Shack, Cava and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Kevin O’Hearn and JB Bruno of JLL represented the seller, Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which acquired the property in 2023 as part of a larger deal for the adjacent Bridgewater Commons Mall, in the transaction. The buyer was Urban Edge Properties.

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