JLL Negotiates $54M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $54 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 555 Broadway in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Brendan Maddigan, Stephen Palmese, Ethan Stanton, Michael Mazzara and Winfield Clifford of JLL represented the seller, The Collective, a co-living operator based in the United Kingdom, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between The Loketch Group, The Joyland Group and Meral Property Group that plans to develop a 250,000-square-foot community with retail space. In addition, a portion of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. A construction timeline was not disclosed.