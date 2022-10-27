JLL Negotiates 568,543 SF Industrial Lease in The Bronx

Following the lease up of the lower level by an unnamed tenant, the industrial facility at 2505 Bruckner Blvd. in The Bronx is roughly 50 percent occupied.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 568,543-square-foot industrial lease at 2505 Bruckner Blvd. in The Bronx. The newly built facility spans approximately 1 million square feet across two floors, and the undisclosed tenant will occupy the entirety of the lower level. Building features include 28- to 32-foot clear heights and a total of 106 loading docks, four drive-in doors and roughly 53,000 square feet of office space. Rob Kossar and Leslie Lanne led a JLL team that represented the landlord, Innovo Property Group, which developed the facility in partnership with Square Mile Capital, in the lease negotiations.