JLL Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Office Property in Congers, New York

CONGERS, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the $6.5 million sale of an 81,780-square-foot office property that is situated on 7.5 acres in Congers, about 40 miles north of New York City. JLL represented the seller, The Arc Rockland, an organization that provides services to people of all ages with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, in the transaction. The buyer was Portables Unlimited Inc., a Nanuet-based wholesaler of T-Mobile products.