JLL Negotiates 60,000 SF Healthcare Lease in Montvale, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

MONTVALE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated a 60,000-square-foot healthcare lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The tenant, Valley Health System, will move into North Market, an 86,000-square-foot building in the preconstruction phase of development. Frank Recine of JLL represented the landlord, The S. Hekemian Group, in the lease negotiations. Robert Rudin and Peter Hamburger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. North Market will also include 26,000 square feet of retail space.

