JLL Negotiates 60,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Malden, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MALDEN, MASS. — JLL has negotiated a 60,000-square-foot life sciences lease in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. The tenant, locally based battery maker Alsym Energy, is relocating its headquarters from nearby Woburn to Exchange 200, a 352,000-square-foot facility that is a redevelopment of a former office building. Molly Heath, Chris McCauley and Anslee Krouch of JLL represented the landlord, a joint venture between Boston-based Berkeley Investments and Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Bill Lynch and Caroline Evans of Colliers represented the tenant, which will continue operations at its Woburn facility.

