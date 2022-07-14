JLL Negotiates 60,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 60,000-square-foot office headquarters lease at 825 Seventh Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. Owned by a partnership between Edward J. Minskoff Equities and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the building spans 196,616 square feet. Matthew Astrachan, Ellen Herman and Hale King of JLL represented the tenant, New Alternatives for Children, in the lease negotiations. Edward Riguardi of Vornado and Jeffrey Sussman of Edward J. Minskoff represented building ownership in conjunction with John Ryan III of Avison Young.