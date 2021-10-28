JLL Negotiates $62.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Easton, Pennsylvania

EASTON, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $63.2 million sale of a 307,290-square-foot industrial building in Easton, located on the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley region. Built on 28.4 acres in 1983 and expanded in 2013, the single-tenant property is fully leased to Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, which uses the space as its corporate headquarters and primary distribution facility. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based development and investment firm Endurance Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.