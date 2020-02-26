JLL Negotiates $62.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in College Park, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Monument Village at College Park features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 894 square feet.

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — JLL has negotiated the $62.7 million sale of Monument Village at College Park, a 235-unit multifamily community in College Park. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 894 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling areas, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, Zen garden, clubroom with catering kitchen and billiards, movie theater and gaming room with snack bar, conference room, lounge with computer workstations and coffee bar, pet spa and a dog run. There is also 4,800 square feet of ground-level retail space. Completed in 2016, the asset is situated at 9123 Baltimore Ave., two miles north of University of Maryland and 10 miles northeast of downtown Washington, D.C. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the seller, Monument Realty, in the transaction. Foulger-Pratt purchased the community.