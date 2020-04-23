JLL Negotiates $65.9M Sale of Multifamily Community in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — JLL has negotiated the $65.9 million sale of Lodge at Croasdaile, a 320-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Durham. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans totaling 340,160 square feet of rentable commercial space. The community was developed in three phases and was completely delivered in 2019. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling areas, resident lounge with community kitchen and coffee bar, fitness center with yoga space, outdoor pavilion with games, private gardens and a dog park. The property is situated at 3130 Hillandale Road, six miles north of downtown Durham. Jeff Glenn, Andrea Howard, Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark, John Currin and Justin Good of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Boston-based The Davis Cos. and Gemini Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Virginia-based RST Development, which assumed management operations under its affiliate, Hercules Living.