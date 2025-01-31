Friday, January 31, 2025
The luxury property features 360 units and was built in 2022.
JLL Negotiates $67.2M Sale of Lakeside Gardens Apartment Community in Jeffersonville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $67.2 million sale of Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit luxury apartment community in Jeffersonville within metro Louisville. Built in 2022, the property features units averaging 1,244 square feet. The community was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Amanda Friant, Mark Stern and Colleen Watson of JLL represented the sellers, a joint venture partnership between Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, LDG Development and a private investor. Medina Spiodic, Matthew Schoenfeldt and Becca Brielmaier of JLL arranged $42.7 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, S&S Properties. The Fannie Mae loan featured a seven-year term and a fixed interest rate.

