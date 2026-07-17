Friday, July 17, 2026
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Lakeland Commerce Center
MDH Partners has acquired three buildings within Lakeland Commerce Center totaling 557,100 square feet in Lakeland, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Negotiates $67.7M Sale of Three Industrial Buildings in Lakeland, Florida

by Abby Cox

LAKELAND, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $67.7 million sale of three industrial buildings located within Lakeland Commerce Center in Lakeland, a city in Central Florida between Tampa and Orlando. Cody Brais, John Huguenard, Luis Castillo, Taylor Osborne, David Orta Jr. and Mia Gian of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based Stonemont, in the transaction. MDH Partners, also based in Atlanta, was the buyer.

Positioned along the County Line Road corridor between I-4 and Lakeland Linder International Airport, Lakeland Commerce Center Buildings 100, 200 and 300 are three newly constructed, rear-load industrial buildings totaling 557,100 square feet. The property provides same-day delivery access to Florida’s residents, as well as logistics services throughout the Southeastern United States.

Lakeland Commerce Center spans four buildings. MetLife purchased the fourth building, the 348,740-square-foot Building 400, for $50 million in March 2025.

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