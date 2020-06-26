REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates 68,000 SF Office Lease for WuXi Biologics in Cranbury, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

CRANBURY, N.J. — JLL has negotiated a 68,000-square-foot office lease for WuXi Biologics, a Chinese medical technology development company, in Cranbury, a northeastern suburb of Trenton. The company has leased the entirety of a facility located at 7 Clarke Drive for 10 years. The building includes a research and development laboratory, biologics manufacturing space and office space. The facility was constructed in 1998 and is located within Cedar Brook Corporate Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and technology park. This is the third lease for the WuXi Biologics in the United States, along with a facility in Worcester, Massachusetts, and a 33,000-square-foot development laboratory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Cedar Brook Corporate Center, the owner of the building, was represented internally. Robert Ryan and John Buckley of JLL represented WuXi Biologics in the lease negotiations.

