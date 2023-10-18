JLL Negotiates $6M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $6 million sale of an 11-unit apartment building located at 169 Mulberry St. in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood. According to StreetEasy, the building, which includes a single retail space that is occupied by an Italian restaurant, was originally constructed in 1914 and rises six stories. Hall Oster, Teddy Galligan and Guthrie Garvin of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.