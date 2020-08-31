JLL Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Metro Boston
MALDEN, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the $7.3 million sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial property in the northern Boston suburb of Malden. The property is located on 1.8 acres at 60 Winter St. in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and was fully leased at the time of sale of sale to aerospace and defense contractor Enjet Aero. Michael Restivo and Matthew Sherry of JLL represented the seller, a private family, in the transaction. Eastern Real Estate acquired the asset in an off-market transaction.
