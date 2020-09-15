JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Land in Midtown Atlanta, Buyer Plans 284-Unit Apartment Building
ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a 1.1-acre site in Atlanta’s Midtown district. The purchase price represents the highest price per square foot ($167) in the neighborhood, described as south of North Avenue (SoNo). The buyer, Woodfield Development, plans to build a 284-unit apartment community at the site, located at 505 Courtland St. NE. The property is expected to also include 18,000 square feet of amenity space. The Isle of Palms, S.C.-based developer plans to break ground this month. Scott Cullen and Mark Lindenbaum of JLL represented the seller, Drapac Capital Partners, in the land sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.