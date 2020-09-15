JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Land in Midtown Atlanta, Buyer Plans 284-Unit Apartment Building

ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a 1.1-acre site in Atlanta’s Midtown district. The purchase price represents the highest price per square foot ($167) in the neighborhood, described as south of North Avenue (SoNo). The buyer, Woodfield Development, plans to build a 284-unit apartment community at the site, located at 505 Courtland St. NE. The property is expected to also include 18,000 square feet of amenity space. The Isle of Palms, S.C.-based developer plans to break ground this month. Scott Cullen and Mark Lindenbaum of JLL represented the seller, Drapac Capital Partners, in the land sale.