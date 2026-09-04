Friday, September 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Wayne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WAYNE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a 37,770-square-foot medical office building located at 601 Hamburg Turnpike in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The three-story building was completed in 2002 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler, J.B. Bruno and Cody Johnson of JLL represented the seller, March Associates, which also houses its headquarters within the building,  in the transaction and procured the buyer, Pinnacle Group of Hudson Valley.

You may also like

Partnership Underway on Seniors Housing Project in East...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.4M Sale of Lower...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $83M Sale of Whole...

HMF Americana Acquires Land from Harris Teeter in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 356,514 SF Office Building...

Tishman Speyer Sells Office Building in Mountain View,...

Freestone Capital Acquires Aperture on Fifth Multifamily Community...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $11.7M Sale of Lumberjack...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Two-Property...