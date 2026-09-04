JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a 37,770-square-foot medical office building located at 601 Hamburg Turnpike in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The three-story building was completed in 2002 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler, J.B. Bruno and Cody Johnson of JLL represented the seller, March Associates, which also houses its headquarters within the building, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Pinnacle Group of Hudson Valley.