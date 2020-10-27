REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $72M Sale of 228,912 SF Office Building in Boston

Built in 2000, the office building at 20 Guest St. in Boston served as the headquarters of New Balance until the company relocated to the adjacent Boston Landing development at 100 Guest St. in 2015.

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $72 million sale of a 228,912-square-foot creative office building located at 20 Guest St. in Boston. Designed by architecture firm ADD Inc. and completed in 2000, the property is located near the Boston Landing mixed-use development and was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Coleman Benedict, Kerry Hawkins and Ben Sayles of JLL represented the seller, NB Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Griffith Properties LLC and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

