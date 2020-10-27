JLL Negotiates $72M Sale of 228,912 SF Office Building in Boston
BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $72 million sale of a 228,912-square-foot creative office building located at 20 Guest St. in Boston. Designed by architecture firm ADD Inc. and completed in 2000, the property is located near the Boston Landing mixed-use development and was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Coleman Benedict, Kerry Hawkins and Ben Sayles of JLL represented the seller, NB Development Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Griffith Properties LLC and Artemis Real Estate Partners.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.