JLL Negotiates $73M Sale of Logistics Facility in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $73 million sale of York Logistics Hub, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial and office development in southern Pennsylvania. The property consists of a 743,413-square-foot industrial facility anchored by Johnson Controls, a 548,632-square-foot warehouse with redevelopment potential and a 116,255-square-foot, multi-story office tower. York Logistics Hub was 72.5 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of 13 tenants. John Plower, Ryan Cottone and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, Patriot Equities, in the transaction. Chad Orcutt and Michael Pagniucci, also with JLL, arranged a $48.2 million floating-rate acquisition loan through a regional bank on behalf of the buyer, SK Realty Management.