JLL Negotiates $74.4M Bankruptcy Sale of University of the Arts Portfolio in Downtown Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has negotiated the $74.4 million bankruptcy sale of the University of the Arts Portfolio, a collection of nine academic properties totaling roughly 760,000 square feet in downtown Philadelphia. Named after the academic institution that closed last year, the portfolio comprises a mix of educational facilities, theaters, dormitories and office buildings. These include Terra Hall, a 17-story educational facility, and Hamilton Hall, the oldest building on Broad Street that was constructed in 1824. Jim Galbally, Fran Coyne, Samantha Kupersmith, Brett Segal, Carl Fiebig and Tyler Margraf of JLL worked on behalf of the bankruptcy trustee, Alfred T. Giuliano Trustee, to arrange the buyers for the transaction.