JLL Negotiates 75,000 SF Office Lease at APEX at Legacy in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated a 75,000-square-foot office lease at APEX at Legacy, a 220,000-square-foot building located at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn tollways in Plano. The deal with the tenant, cloud-based educational software company PowerSchool, brings APEX at Legacy to 97 percent occupancy. Blake Shipley, Gini Rounsaville and Michael Williams of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Stephen Salomon, Will Haynes and Jad Charif of CBRE represented the tenant.