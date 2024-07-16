Tuesday, July 16, 2024
JLL Negotiates 75,825 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 75,825-square-foot office lease at 245 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW), will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors of the 1.8 million-square-foot building. David Kleiner, Michael Berg, Will McGarry and Finley Burger of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Patrick Murphy, Bruce Mosler, Tara Stacom, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce, Pierce Hance and Will Yeatman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, SL Green.

