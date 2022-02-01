JLL Negotiates $78M Sale of Four-Building Britannia Business Center in Pleasanton, California

The four-building Britannia Business Center in Pleasanton, Calif., features 292,000 square feet of R&D and office space.

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Britannia Business Center, a four-building R&D and office campus at 4125, 4155, 4255 and 4385 Hopyard Road in the Bay Area city of Pleasanton. A Virtua Partners-managed company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $78 million.

Situated on 19.3 acres, Britannia Business Center features 292,000 square feet of R&D and office space. Originally built between 1997 and 1998, the property features 13-foot to 20-foot clear heights, eight roll-up doors, one dock-high door and 1,600 to 3,000 amps available. At the time of sale, the asset was 68.6 percent leased with nearly half of the tenancy being credit tenants.

Erik Hanson, David Dokko and Nick Deaver of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.