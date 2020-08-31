JLL Negotiates 8,178 SF Office Lease at Lake Highlands Tower in Dallas

Lake Highlands Tower in Dallas was recently renovated to include a new fitness center, expanded café and tenant lounge and an upgraded conference room.

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated an 8,178-square-foot office lease at Lake Highlands Tower in Dallas. The building was recently renovated to include a new fitness center, expanded café and tenant lounge and an upgraded conference room. Lauren Halstedt, Ashley Curry and Garrett Nerren of JLL represented the landlord, Malouf Interests, in the lease negotiations. Eric Deuillet of Structure Commercial represented the tenant, Dallas-based physician management services firm 99 Healthcare Management.