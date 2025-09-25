JLL Negotiates $83M Sale of Retail Property in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $83 million sale of a 28,856-square-foot retail property in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Known as the Mandarin Oriental Retail Collection, the spaces are located at 772 and 776-778 Boylston St. at the base of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and within the Prudential Center. Citizens Bank anchors the space, which was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Frette, MiniLuxe and Lunette Optic. Chris Angelone, Zach Nitsche, Sam Wiesman and Anthony Cutone of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, The Hennick Group.