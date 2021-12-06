JLL Negotiates $84.3M Sale of Metro Boston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Eliot on Ocean in Revere, Massachusetts, totals 194 units. The property was built in 2016.

REVERE, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the $84.3 million sale of Eliot on Ocean, a 194-unit apartment community in the eastern Boston suburb of Revere. Built in 2016, Eliot on Ocean offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 738 square feet. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, sun deck, wine room, game room, clubhouse and a dog grooming station. Scott Aiese, Alex Staikos, Jackie Meagher and Hugh Doherty of JLL represented the seller, Westbrook Partners, in the transaction. Chris Phaneuf, Adam Dunn and Scott DiSciullo of JLL arranged $60.9 million in acquisition financing through Barings on behalf of the buyer, Invictus Real Estate Partners. The loan was structured with a three-year term and a floating interest rate.