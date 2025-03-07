Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cobbler Square was previously home to a Dr. Scholl’s shoe factory built in 1889.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

JLL Negotiates $88.2M Sale of Cobbler Square Apartment Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $88.2 million sale of Cobbler Square, an historic, 292-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The community occupies an entire city block at 1350 N. Wells St. Originally built in 1889 as the Dr. Scholl’s shoe factory, Cobbler Square was converted into residential use in 1985. The property offers a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom, loft-style units with ceiling heights ranging from 12 to 18 feet. The asset also features 19,038 square feet of retail space that is fully leased.

Cobbler Square presents value-add potential with opportunities to continue the programmatic renovation plan for unit interiors. The property also offers development opportunities — potential construction on an adjacent parking lot and the possibility of adding units above an existing parking garage.

Mark Stern, Kevin Girard, Zach Kaufman and Sam Grohe of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. JDL Development LLC and Centaur Capital Partners purchased the property.

You may also like

Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 82,266 SF Industrial Facility...

Echo Real Estate Capital Buys 70,631 SF Rampart...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 127,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 100,977 SF Tosa Health...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Voit Brokers $9.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in...

Old Man Cactus Buys Retail Center in Peoria,...