JLL Negotiates $9.1M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Aldi anchors Southgate Shopping Center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including AutoZone, dd's Discount's, Aaron's and Value Pawn.

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL has negotiated the $9.1 million sale of Southgate Shopping Center, a 144,052-square-foot retail property in Orlando. Aldi anchors the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including AutoZone, dd’s Discount’s, Aaron’s and Value Pawn. Additionally, the property can be expanded with the addition of a 6,000-square-foot pad site and drive-thru ATM development opportunity. The asset spans 17 acres and is located at 4649 S. Orange Blossom Trail, four miles south of downtown Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Marx Realty, in the transaction. An undisclosed Texas-based real estate company purchased the property.

