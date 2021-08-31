REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $92.1M Sale of Apartment Community in Princeton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Parc-at-Princeton-Junction

Parc at Princeton Junction totals 232 units. The property was built in 2018.

PRINCETON, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $92.1 million sale of Parc at Princeton Junction, a 232-unit luxury apartment community located about two miles from Princeton University’s campus. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 750 to 1,349 square feet and that have private balconies and patios in select apartments. The building also houses 19,913 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bocce ball court, dog spa and wash, two-story clubhouse, outdoor grills and fire pit, a courtyard and a sundeck. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Cos., in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews