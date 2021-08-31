JLL Negotiates $92.1M Sale of Apartment Community in Princeton

Parc at Princeton Junction totals 232 units. The property was built in 2018.

PRINCETON, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $92.1 million sale of Parc at Princeton Junction, a 232-unit luxury apartment community located about two miles from Princeton University’s campus. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 750 to 1,349 square feet and that have private balconies and patios in select apartments. The building also houses 19,913 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bocce ball court, dog spa and wash, two-story clubhouse, outdoor grills and fire pit, a courtyard and a sundeck. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Cos., in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor purchased the asset.