Woodlands of Crest Hill was originally built in 1972 and has undergone several renovations.
JLL Negotiates $95M Sale of Woodlands of Crest Hill Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CREST HILL, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of Woodlands of Crest Hill for $95 million. The 730-unit apartment community is located in Crest Hill, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Built in 1972, the property has undergone various renovations since 2018. Woodlands of Crest Hill offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 649 square feet. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, clubroom and fitness center. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern and Zach Kaufman of JLL represented the sellers, a fund managed by DRA Advisors and Marquette Cos. Buyer information was not provided.

