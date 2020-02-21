JLL Negotiates $96M Sale of Apartment Complex in Fort Myers

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Retreat at Vista Lake include two pools, a fitness center, gazebo with grilling area, tennis courts, racquetball court, lakeside basketball court, dog park and a business center.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JLL has negotiated the $96 million sale of The Retreat at Vista Lake, a 640-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Fort Myers. The property comprises 32 two- and three-story buildings spanning 35 acres. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 867 square feet. Communal amenities include two pools, a fitness center, gazebo with grilling area, tennis courts, racquetball court, lakeside basketball court, dog park and a business center. The Retreat at Vista Lake is situated at 3701 Winkler Ave., five miles southeast of downtown Fort Myers. Matt Mitchell, Zach Nolan Brett Moss, Drew Jennewein, Jarrod Smith and Bailey Smith of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private partnership.